NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will remain in control of the weather for the region for one more day before moving offshore later Tuesday. Mostly sunny skies are expected Tuesday afternoon as temperatures will remain above average. The high will be 60 in the city, low 60s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with rain developing later in the day as low pressure will work its way into the region from the west. The high temperature will be 46 in the city, mid-40s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be cloudy with periods of rain as the storm will slowly move through the area. Temperatures will remain closer to average with a high of 50 in the city, low 50s in the suburbs.

Friday will be cloudy with showers early followed by clearing skies during the afternoon. The high temperature will be 59 in the city, upper 50s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly sunny with temperatures in the mid-50s for much of the region. Sunday will be partly cloudy, breezy, and cooler as high pressure will bring Canadian air back into the region. The high temperature will be 49 in the city, upper 40s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly sunny and continued cool as high pressure remains in control of the weather for the area. The high temperature will be 46 in the city, mid-40s in the suburbs.