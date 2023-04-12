NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will remain in control of the weather for the next several days keeping a summer fell to much of the region. Expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with a high of 80 in the city, and low 80s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and continue above average as winds will be from the west. Near-record warmth will be possible in spots with a high of 85 in the city, and low to mid-80s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly sunny as high pressure will continue to dominate the weather for the area. More record-high temperatures will be possible with a high of 86 in the city, and mid to upper 80s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and cooler as high pressure will move offshore and a front will approach the region from the north. Temperatures will be 10 to 15 degrees cooler with a high of 72 in the city, and a low to mid-70s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and cool with a chance of scattered showers in the afternoon. The high temperature will be 64 in the city, and low to mid-60s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly sunny and cool with a high of 63 in the city, and a low to mid-60s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and continued cool with temperatures in the low to mid-60s for much of the area.