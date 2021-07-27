Break from the heat is on the way

NEW YORK — While it as another hot day on Tuesday with temperatures around 90, it was not as humid as the previous day.

A cold front approaching the region brought some severe storms across the Hudson Valley, but are sliding west to east, staying away from the city and coastal sections.

While most of the showers will remain north of the city Tuesday night, one or two cannot be totally ruled out for the coast. The bulk of the night will remain dry in the city as temperatures drop to around 70 in the city.

As the cold front dips to the south, winds will shift more northeasterly on Wednesday giving us a pleasant day. Temperatures will be around 80 under mostly sunny skies.

On Thursday, a storm system will approach the region bringing the chance of showers at any point during the day. Late the day, there could be even the risk of a thunderstorm as a trailing cold front arrives. Temperatures will be around the lower 80s.

The storm will be slow to exit the region keeping the clouds around on Friday morning. Eventually skies will clear out and highs will be in the mid 80s

.The start of the weekend will be very nice one. It will be a sunny Saturday with temperatures only topping out at around 80 degrees.

Much of Sunday looks fine as well with mostly sunny skies. The risk of a thunderstorm cannot be ruled out late as a cold front approaches. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

That front should clear out just in time for the start of the next work week. It will be mostly sunny on Monday with highs in the lower 80s.