Temperature swing coming right up in time for fall

NEW YORK — Fall is just four days away. Summer is already beginning to fade and will give way to autumn weather in the days ahead.

In the meantime, clouds were replaced with plenty of sunshine to kick off the final weekend of summer.

The high at Central Park was 84 with a morning low of 69. With a cold front approaching, expect only a slight chance of a stray shower later this evening into Saturday night. However, it shouldn’t affect the Mets game. Sunshine is slated to return Sunday with near normal highs across the region.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, a cold front may bring rain to the area Wednesday into Thursday. The exact timing is still uncertain, but plan on a messy commute throughout the day. Anticipate a light start with heavy downpours developing later on Wednesday. We’ll continue to update you accordingly.

So far, there’s been 7.63 inches of rain, which is 5.09 inches above normal. Normally, 4.28 inches is the average for the entire month of September. There’s a good chance of getting into the top 10 wettest September on record. The number to beat is 8.81 at Central Park.

Once this system passes, it will be noticeably cooler for the rest of the week. Don’t forget to bring a sweater or jacket as you head out the door Friday and Saturday. Temperatures in the NYC Metro area will likely fall into the 50s with some areas dipping into the 40s.

Tracking the Tropics

Odette has been downgraded to a remnant low and has turned to the east-northeast and picked up in forward speed. Now that Odette is extratropical, models indicate that it will likely strengthen in the coming days as it continues to pull away. That said, expect high surf and dangerous rip currents at local beaches this weekend.

There are also two more areas of showers and storms east of the Leeward Islands and southwest of Cabo Verde Islands. There’s a 90% and 50% chance of becoming name storms within 48 hours, respectively. The next on the list are Peter and Rose.

Celestial Sightings

The sky will be mostly clear allowing the perfect view of the Harvest Moon. It’s named for picking crops at the end of summer. Also, the thickness of the atmosphere near the horizon will give it an orange hue. The moon becomes full at 7:54pm on Monday, but you’ll have a nice view of it these next few days.