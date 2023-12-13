NEW YORK (PIX11) — Colder air filters into the region behind a frontal boundary that crossed through the region on Wednesday.

The winds have kicked up, gusting to over 20 mph at times across coastal sections, making a blustery night. It stays cold on Thursday before a southwesterly wind develops at the end of the week. That will allow temperatures to bounce back.

A storm system is in store for Sunday night into Monday, but many questions remain about the timing and potential impacts for our region.

Skies will be generally clear for much of Wednesday night. As the winds start to come from the northwest, a few snow showers may make their way from the Great Lakes late at night. Aside from the snow shower threat, it will be a very chilly night.

Overnight temperatures will end up at around 30 degrees, but gusts of 20 to 25 mph will make it feel more like around 20 degrees at times.

The sun will be out on Thursday, but the northwesterly breeze will remain. Expect highs to stay in the 30s for much of the day mainly.

A warm front will pass Thursday night bringing in a much milder air back on Friday. A few clouds will be around, but it will be more comfortable as temperatures recover to around 50 degrees during the day.

Expect more of the same as well on Saturday. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs holding at around 50.

A major storm continues to be on the horizon for the start of the workweek. While Sunday may start dry and temperatures get to around 50, some rain may enter the region as early as Sunday night.

While the storm has many uncertainties, we know the potential for heavy rain and gusty winds are on the table on Monday.

It looks to be mainly a rain event, but colder air may filter quickly behind the system on Tuesday, and any leftover rain showers may change over to snow before they taper off.