NEW YORK (PIX11) — Saturday will be a beautiful day featuring plenty of sunshine and blue skies. Temperatures will top out in the lower 80s in the city, and upper 70s to low 80s for the suburbs. Humidity will also be low, making for refreshing and crisp conditions throughout the day.

Sunday gets a gorgeous start, as well, before a few more high clouds filter in late. But, it will still be another pleasant day. Expect temperatures to hold in the lower 80s.

Heading into next week, a stationary boundary sets up to the south, creating a potentially unsettled stretch. While much of Monday will be fine with partly cloudy skies, the risk of a shower could develop late in the day.

Afterward, there could be a few intermittent periods of showers on Tuesday and Wednesday, but the exact timing of when they may occur is far from certain. In addition to the shower threat, it does look to be quite cool with temperatures hovering in the upper 70s to low 80s between Monday and Wednesday.

Things should finally start to calm down by the latter part of the next week with temperatures climbing back into the lower 80s.