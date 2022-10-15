NEW YORK (PIX11) — A beautiful weekend kicked off for the tri-state area, with mostly sunny skies expected Saturday and temperatures climbing into the upper 60s during the day.

Sunday features more of the same, with highs in the upper 60s as well. Late in the day, a frontal boundary to the west will bring some clouds around.

By Monday, that front will be over the region, and a disturbance riding along it could bring the risk of showers around. That will bring temperatures down to the low to mid-60s with rain totals under half an inch for most of the area.

A stiff westerly breeze will follow behind the front bringing in the coldest air of the season so far. Between Tuesday and Thursday of next week, we may only see temperatures hovering around the lower 50s during the day. Adding in the wind, it will feel more like the 30s during the overnight hours. By Friday of next week, we may see some moderation, with temperatures climbing back into the upper 50s.