NEW YORK (PIX11) — Wednesday was the second day of a probable heat wave as temperatures soared into the mid-90s in New York City. Temperatures hit 100 degrees in Newark with the humidity making it feel close to 105 in the afternoon. The Heat Advisory has been extended into Thursday ahead of an approaching cold front. While it will bring the threat of a gusty thunderstorm, it will bring not bring relief from the hot temperatures.

Wednesday night will be a very warm and sticky night. Skies will be mainly clear but the high levels of humidity will keep overnight temperatures in the upper 70s.

Thursday will start out with hazy sunshine and temperatures are expected to climb back into the mid-90s. Adding in the high levels of humidity, it will feel more like 100 degrees. An approaching cold front will bring the threat for scattered storms that could be capable of producing damaging winds. Unfortunately, cooler air will not follow behind the passage of the front. What it will do is bring down the humidity for a few days.

Despite the lower levels of humidity, Friday will still be a very hot day. Under partly to mostly sunny skies, temperatures will climb right back into the mid-90s, and we should expect more of the same for Saturday.

On Sunday, not only will the humidity make a return, we are going to see temperatures climb further into the upper 90s. We may see many areas across the region see heat indices climb well past 100 degrees.

Heading into next week we will return to the lower 90s on Monday. Preventing the temperature from climbing further should be an approaching frontal boundary that will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms. That may break the heat wave on Tuesday with temperatures possibly holding in the upper 80s.

PIX11 News’ Andrew Ramos has more on the blistering heat in New Jersey below: