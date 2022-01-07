Bitterly cold wind chills ahead after first snowstorm of the season

After a storm system dumped 4 to 8 inches of snow around the region, it will be a very cold start to the weekend. Wind chills are expected to drop into the single digits by early Saturday morning, but that is just the beginning. Early next week, a good shot of arctic air will make its way bringing frigid temperatures and harsh wind chills.

As for Friday night, temperatures will drop into the lower 20s raising concerns for black ice from the refreezing of the snowmelt. On top of the cold temperatures, it will remain to be blustery and that will bring wind chills down to around 5 to 10 degrees.

The winds will finally ease on Saturday as high pressure settles right over the region. It will remain cold though, with temperatures topping out in the lower 30s.

A cold front will bring some rain into the region on Sunday. To the north and west, it may start out with another round of freezing drizzle before it changes over to plain rain. For the city and coastal sections, temperatures should be above freezing by the time the rain arrives in the afternoon mitigating any concerns. Afternoon temperatures should end up in the lower 40s.

Once the front passes, expect temperatures to begin to tumble as an arctic air mass moves into the region. On Monday, temperatures hold in the lower 30s before it starts dropping down into the teens. By Tuesday morning, it will be downright brutal with wind chills at around 0 degrees. The actual air temperature may only top out in the lower 20s during the day, the brisk winds will likely make it may feel like single digits all day long.