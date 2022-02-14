Bitterly cold Monday ahead of mid-week warm up

High pressure will keep arctic air blanketed over the region before moving eastward later in the week.

We can expect partly cloudy skies Monday with a frigid northwest wind. The high temperature will be 26 in the city, mid to upper 20s over the suburbs. Wind chill temperatures will be in the teens to low 20s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and continued chilly as high pressure will center itself over the area. The high temperature will be 33 in the city, mid-30s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and milder as high pressure moves offshore into the Atlantic. Winds will shift to the southwest bringing air in from the Gulf of Mexico. The high temperature will be 48 in the city, low 50s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and unseasonably warm as southwest winds will continue to bring mild air into the region. The high temperature will be 60 in the city, low 60s in the suburbs.

Friday will be cloudy with periods of rain as a cold front will move through the region. Temperatures will fall through the 50s during the morning and into the 40s by afternoon. Winds will shift to the northwest bringing a winter chill back to the area.