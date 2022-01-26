Bitter cold returns Wednesday; winter storm shaping up for this weekend

NEW YORK (PIX11) — After a quick relief from the frigid temps, the bitter blast is back. It was a mostly clear start to the morning with lows in the single digits in the Hudson Valley, teens elsewhere. The northwesterly flow that surrounds the arctic high will continue to supply frigid conditions to the area. Highs are expected to reach the 20s under sunny skies this afternoon.

However, keep in mind that wind chills will make it feel even colder. It will feel more like -5 to 0 in the Hudson Valley and Southwest Connecticut, while wind chills will be in the single digits and teens for the rest of the tri-state region.

The extremely cold air will be in place for the rest of the week into the weekend. That will set the stage for the next big storm. So, you may need to cancel those weekend plans, and get the snow blower ready!

As we continue to monitor the weekend Nor’easter, there is greater confidence of significant impacts. An area of low pressure will develop off the Carolina coast Friday night and is slated to rapidly intensify on Saturday. However, there are still some uncertainties regarding the exact track as well as the amount of snowfall we’ll get.

Currently, models disagree. In a nutshell, if the system stays further offshore, there is a chance for less accumulations. If it tracks closer to the shore, there is a greater shot of higher amounts. In addition to the coastal low, a cold front will arrive early on Friday which could mean a few early morning snow showers. However, the main event is set to arrive after 7 p.m. Friday and last through Saturday night.

Heavy snow and strong winds will be a concern with gusts up to about 60 mph. This could create blizzard like conditions, especially along the coast and wind damage. Additionally, there is potential for minor to locally moderate coastal impacts, particularly for eastern portions of Long Island and vulnerable north facing coastal communities along LI Sound and the Great South Bay for the Saturday high tides.