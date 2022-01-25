Bitter chill arrives, confidence grows for a strong coastal storm this weekend

Tuesday featured a brief break from the chill as temperatures climbed into the lower 40s. For the next few days, an arctic air mass will settle across the region with wind chills dropping into the single digits and teens.

Heading into the weekend, all eyes turn to a developing coastal storm that could potentially bring heavy snow and gusty winds.

Temperatures are taking a tumble on Tuesday night. After topping out in the lower 40s earlier in the day, temperatures will trail down to around 20 degrees. A northerly breeze of around 15 mph will make it feel more like the lower teens in the city, while outlying suburbs go down into the single digits.

Wednesday features sunshine all day long, but the northerly winds will persist. That will keep highs in the upper 20s, but it will feel more like the teens all day long.

The chill starts to ease on Thursday, but it will remain a cold day. Highs will climb back into the lower 30s

Entering Friday, we could start to see the effects of the coastal storm. In the afternoon, a cold front will pass to the north, bringing some scattered snow showers around. To the south, a coastal storm will track up the east coast. All forecast models are starting to lean to a considerable snow event at this time, with gusty winds starting Friday night and continue for much of Saturday. A strong onshore flow will also bring the chance of significant coastal flooding and beach erosion during high tide.

While confidence is increasing for this storm to produce snow, there is still a fair amount uncertainty about how much snow could accumulate across the region. We may see narrow bands of heavy snow from this storm that could increase snow amounts greatly in a small area.

Regardless of the amount snow, the storm should taper off by Saturday night. The skies should clear out quickly on Sunday, but it will be very cold with highs in the upper 20s.