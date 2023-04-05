NEW YORK (PIX11) — Wednesday a gloomy and chilly day as an onshore flow brought rain and drizzle during the day. Temperatures were also on the very cool side, staying in the 40s for much of the day. Warmer air moves in Wednesday night into Thursday, but a frontal boundary brings the risk of afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms. One or two of them could contain gusty winds or hail.

The clouds and fog will remain through Wednesday night. Some drizzle will develop at times. A warm front will lift through and allow temperatures to slowly drift back up into the 50s overnight.

On Thursday, southwesterly winds will bring in very mild temperatures. We will see the sun break through, and temperatures will surge into the 60s and 70s. Many areas, especially to the west of the city will see highs in the lower 80s. Along with the warmer temperatures will be the risk of thunderstorms. A cold front will cross through the region late in the day allowing for the chance of showers and thunderstorms to flare up. The Storm Prediction Center has been a “marginal” risk of severe weather for much of the region as there could be one or two storms that could contain damaging winds or hail.

Most of the storms should move out by Thursday evening and high pressure will move in by Friday. The sun will be out, but it will be a cooler day as temperatures top out at around 60 degrees.

As far as Easter Weekend goes, it will be pleasant and dry. It will be on the cool side on Saturday with highs in the mid 50s, but it will turn more seasonable on Sunday with temperatures topping out in the upper 50s.

The dry weather will continue into next week as the high will settle across the East Coast. Skies will remain generally sunny and we will see temperatures warm up into the 70s by the middle part of the week.