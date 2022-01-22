Below-freezing temps, sunny skies in NY, NJ this weekend

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Be sure to bundle up before you head outside this weekend.

Saturday was off to a frigid start, with high temperatures in the tri-state area expected to remain below freezing. Sunny skies will not offer much of a reprieve from the cold, with wind chill values between 10 and 20 degrees. On the plus side, the storm that could have brought snow to the tri-state area will pass well south and east of the region.

Sunday will feature partly sunny skies. Temperatures will moderate back into the mid-30s, but a weak cold front will press through the region keeping it on the cold side heading into next week.

It will remain dry on Monday with highs around the lower 30s. On Tuesday, a clipper system will pass to the north that could bring some rain or snow showers. Temperatures will briefly moderate up toward 40 degrees before the front crosses through. The chill will return behind the front for the rest of the week, with temperatures expected to be in the 20s and lower 30s.