NEW YORK (PIX11) – High pressure will dominate the weather for the remainder of the week before moving offshore. We can expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with temperatures that will be below average.

The high will be 45 in the city and low to mid 40s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and breezy with temperatures that will be below average. The high will be 44 in the city and low to mid 40s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and colder as a reinforcing shot of Canadian air will move into the region. The high will be 40 in the city and upper 30s to low 40s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly sunny and milder as high pressure will move to the east of the area and winds will shift to the south. The high will be 51 in the city and low to mid 50s in the suburbs.

Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 50 in the city and upper 40s to low 50s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon as an area of low pressure will move toward the region. Temperatures will remain above average with a high of 51 in the city and low to mid 50s in the suburbs.

Monday will be cloudy with periods of rain as a storm system will pass through the area. The high will be 49 in the city and mid to upper 40s in the suburbs.