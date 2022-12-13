NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was another unseasonably cold day in and around the five boroughs as temperatures struggled to break the 40-degree mark. Central Park checked in with an afternoon high of 40 degrees, making it the fifth straight day in which temperatures were below average.

The day started quite frigid, with wind chills in the teens around the five boroughs and single digits north and west.

Expect the chilly conditions to stay in place for the evening hours. Temperatures will drop into the low 30s in most locations, although 20s are likely in northern New Jersey, the Hudson Valley and Connecticut. Finally, the skies will become mostly clear.

Look for the sunshine to return tomorrow morning. Afternoon highs will primarily be in the low 40s. Our next storm system makes its way into the region Thursday afternoon.

Rain is likely through early Saturday morning for most of the region. However, north/northwest New Jersey and the Hudson Valley could see snow once again.