NEW YORK (PIX11) — While the heat was in as temperatures hit the 90s across the region, the humidity really comes into play on Thursday.

During the day, a frontal boundary inches closer, bringing in the chance of showers and storms. Those storms will linger into Friday as well, and they may produce a few localized heavy downpours. Unfortunately, the risk of additional flash flooding will be on the table, and that is not needed considering the events that occurred last weekend.

A frontal boundary to the north has brought a few scattered showers across the Lower Hudson Valley in the afternoon and early evening hours of Wednesday night. Most of them should diminish as we head into the overnight hours. The rest of the night will feature partly cloudy skies with warm and muggy conditions. Expect overnight lows to only drop into the mid-70s.

Thursday will start out with some sun in the morning. During the afternoon, a few widely scattered storms may develop. That may keep temperatures from going no higher than 90, but the high humidity will make it feel more as if it was 95 degrees.

The risk of showers and storms will increase and continue through the night and into Friday. While the storm risk will rise, more clouds will be around, keeping temperatures in the mid-80s during the day. More importantly, though, any thunderstorms that do develop could be slow-moving and produce torrential downpours over the same areas. That will bring the risk of flash flooding across the entire region between Thursday and Friday.

Things calm down somewhat on Saturday as most of the storms shift offshore. It will still be warm and humid, with highs in the upper 80s. While the threat is lower, a shower or storm cannot be ruled out in the afternoon.

The chance of showers and storms increases once again for the latter part of the weekend. Another disturbance will bring showers and storms for Sunday, but it the unsettled activity may cause temperatures to back down into the mid-80s.