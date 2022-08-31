NEW YORK (PIX11) — The pleasant weather continues as the calendar flips over to September. High pressure moved into the region on Wednesday, bringing in a pleasant northwesterly flow with lower humidity. It will remain gorgeous through the rest of the week, but it will not stick around for the Labor Day weekend.

Skies will stay mainly clear on Wednesday night. It will be comfortable as well, with temperatures trailing down into the upper 60s. Some of the outlying areas will end up in the upper 50s.

The rest of the week will feature plenty of sunshine as the high pressure passes to the north. Temperatures will stay around the mid-80s on Thursday, then back down further to around 80 on Friday.

The Labor Day weekend also starts on a good note with more sunshine. However, the humidity will trend upward. Aside from the humid conditions, Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies with highs expected to top out in the lower 80s.

Most of Sunday also looks okay, with partly sunny skies and highs topping out in the mid-80s. A cold front will drift in from the north and may spark up a few late-day showers or storms. Unfortunately, the front may end up stalling just to the south on Labor Day Monday, bringing in the risk of scattered showers and storms. For now, it is too soon to tell if the day will be a washout. Due to the cloud cover and chance for storms, expect highs to top out at around 80 degrees.