Beautiful spring weather sticks around for a few days

NEW YORK — The Spring Equinox, marking the official start of the season, happened early on Saturday morning.

The rest of the day did not disappoint, with lots of sunshine and temperatures near 60 degrees in the Metro area.

Sunday will offer a repeat performance of this seasonably mild and sunny weather. We’ll once again look for temperatures to top out around 60 in and around the city.

We’ll do it yet again on Monday, as high pressure remains in control. A storm system will approach from the plains states by mid-week, bringing some more clouds and a slight shower chance, but temperatures will stay in the lower 60s.

The much bigger rain threat arrives on Friday as this storm system moves through the tri-state area.