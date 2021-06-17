Beautiful, bright Thursday, but things heat up again this weekend

The gorgeous stretch continues: An area of high pressure has settled across the eastern half of the nation, giving us bright, dry and tranquil conditions for the rest of the week.

We can expect mostly sunny skies Thursday afternoon with a high temperature 79 in the city, mid-70s in the suburbs.

The winds will then shift westerly on Friday bringing in warmer temperatures and the humidity will also be on the climb, but it should be tolerable.

By Saturday, a cold front will be on the move toward the east coast. A few scattered thunderstorms could develop especially during the latter part of the day. Ahead of the front, the heat and humidity will be in as temperatures climb close to 90 degrees.

The front should pass to the south and east allowing for a dry Father’s Day. Unfortunately, the forecast models are indicating that will remain very warm and muggy as temperatures top out in the upper 80s. Sunday is also the start of summer, which officially begins late in the evening, at 11:31pm.

Things start to get unsettled heading into next week. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a disturbance in the Western Gulf of Mexico that could become a tropical system within the next few days. Regardless of any further into a named storm or not, it will track northward making landfall in the US Gulf Coast by the weekend, then shift east toward the East Coast. The remnants of the storm could bring some rain around here sometime between late Monday and Tuesday. The exact impacts remain to be seen being that is still 5 days away and the storm has not fully developed yet.