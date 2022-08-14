NEW YORK (PIX11) — Another beautiful day is on tap in the New York City area.

Temperatures Sunday are expected to be a few degrees warmer than Saturday but still extremely pleasant for this time of year. The city will see a high near 83 degrees, and the suburbs will range from low to mid-80s.

The day starts with mostly sunny conditions and will likely shift to increasing clouds for the afternoon.

A low-pressure system heading in our direction is expected to impact the area, putting a damper at the start of the work week. Some scattered showers are expected on Monday afternoon with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. Cooler and damp conditions will stick around through Wednesday.

The pattern does, however, change Thursday and into the latter half of next week. Temperatures should climb back into the upper 80s by the start of next weekend with a mix of sun and clouds.