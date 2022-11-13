Sunday started with rain showers across most of the area, but the day ended with a nice dose of sunshine.

Highs for the region reached the 50s and 60s in the early morning hours before dropping to the 40s and 50s by the afternoon. Expect mostly clear skies with a low around 36 degrees in the city and northwest winds moving around 5-10 mph on Sunday night.

Autumn chills return to kick off the workweek. Monday will be cold with wind chills in the 20s and 30s in the morning. Highs are expected to stay near 46 in the city, 10-15 degrees below normal.

A freeze watch will be in place for the five boroughs, portions of NJ and the Hudson Valley from late Monday night through Tuesday morning.

Another system will move through the region late Tuesday into Wednesday and bring a chance of showers and storms. Models are suggesting more than an inch of rainfall in some locations.

It will be dry by Thursday with a return of sunshine and seasonable temps.