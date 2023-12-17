NEW YORK (PIX11) — Unseasonably mild conditions were seen around the tri-state area for the third straight day, but this time, some raindrops came along with it.

Central Park clocked in with an afternoon high of 53 degrees, 9 degrees above normal. We have seen afternoon temperatures hit 50 degrees or warmer on eleven of seventeen days this month.

As for the rain, the wet weather kicked off and covered a good portion of the area. By mid-afternoon, the good news was that the rain stayed on the light side, with less than a tenth of an inch falling in most locations.

Don’t put those umbrellas away just yet, though.

Those showers were just a preview of what’s to come. As we move into the evening hours, a steady rain will develop over much of the region and then increase in intensity towards midnight.

The heaviest rain will be seen overnight and tomorrow, primarily between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m.

One to three inches of rain will fall in most areas, although a few locales could see four or more. Wind gusts over 40 mph will be possible during that same time frame, with some coastal locations topping 60 mph.

Look for the rain to taper off during the afternoon hours.