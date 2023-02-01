NEW YORK (PIX11) — The wait is over. New York City finally received enough snow early on Wednesday morning to accumulate for the first time this season. The 0.4 inches of snow that fell was the latest first measurable snowfall of the season since records have been since 1869.

On top of that record, January was the warmest month ever across all the official reporting stations in the tri-state region. Now that February has arrived, the frigid temperatures will be the weather headline through at least the first weekend of the month. Wind chill watches have been issued across inland areas well north starting late Thursday night, where it may feel colder than -20 degrees. Temperatures that cold may cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes.

Wednesday will feature mainly clear skies. While it will be cold with lows in the upper 20s, winds will be relatively light.

Thursday looks to be decent featuring plenty of sunshine for much of the day. Expect temperatures to be seasonable with highs at around 40 degrees.

An arctic cold front bringing in the frigid temperatures will cross through the region late Thursday night, and it may bring a few scattered snow showers as well. With the passage of the front, temperatures will end up falling throughout much of Friday. It will probably be in the mid to upper 20s in the morning, and drop into the teens by the evening hours. Adding insult to injury, the winds will make it feel brutal with gusts to over 30 mph. Wind chill values will likely be in the single digits for a good portion of Friday.

The core of the cold moves through Friday night. Expect temperatures to continue to tumble to around 10 degrees in the city during the overnight hours. Wind chills are expected to drop well below the zero degree mark.

The good news is that the arctic chill will not stick around too long. Saturday will still be a cold day with temperatures climbing into the 20s and wind chills in the teens. At night, the winds will shift back to the southwest and we will actually see temperatures be on the climb. By Sunday afternoon, we should see highs in the 40s already.

It remains dry for the first few days next week with highs in the upper 40s. The next chance of rain arrives by next Wednesday, with highs in the lower 50s.