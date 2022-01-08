Arctic air mass to move in but winds calm after snowstorm

NEW YORK — The snow and ice from Friday’s storm may not melt away as quickly as some might hope as frigid temperatures stick around on Saturday.

The winds, however, will finally ease as high pressure settles right over the region. Temperatures will top out in the low 30s.

Icy road conditions are possible, and drivers should exercise caution.

A cold front will bring some rain to the region on Sunday. To the north and west of New York City, it may start out as another round of freezing drizzle before it changes over to rain. For the five boroughs and coastal areas, temperatures should be above freezing by the time the rain arrives in the afternoon. Afternoon temperatures should end up in the lower 40s.

Once the front passes, expect temperatures to begin to tumble as an arctic air mass moves into the region.

On Monday, temperatures will hold in the lower 30s before dropping down into the teens.

By Tuesday morning, it will be downright brutal, with wind chills at around 0 degrees. The actual air temperature may only top out in the lower 20s during the day, but the brisk winds will likely make it feel more like the single digits.