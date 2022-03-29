NEW YORK (PIX11) — Be sure to keep those hats, scarves, and gloves on hand Tuesday because another unseasonably cold day is in the forecast.

Afternoon highs are unlikely to get out of the upper 30s, and gusty northwest winds will make it feel like the teens and 20s. Dressing in layers is recommended, as the threat of frostbite is high and can occur within 30 minutes. The good news is that there will be plenty of sunshine, and the winds will begin to subside later in the evening.

Conditions will begin to moderate heading into Wednesday. Temperatures are still expected to be slightly below normal — mid- to upper 40s — but it will not feel as frigid as Monday and Tuesday. There will not be any gusty winds to deal with either.

Spring will return on Thursday as a warm front moves through the five boroughs and raises temperatures into the mid- and upper 60s. Temperatures in the 70s are possible in a few areas as well.

Keep the umbrella on stand-by though because some wet weather is likely Thursday afternoon into Friday morning. Expect the mild air to stay in place for Friday.

Look for bright and dry conditions on Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the 50s.