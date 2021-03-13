Another taste of winter on the way

NEW YORK — Saturday’s cooldown may have felt like a shock to the system, but this is just the beginning of a major cooldown.

On Sunday, winds will pick up out of the north and northwest, bringing Canadian air back to the Tri-State. A Wind Advisory is in effect throughout the area on Sunday afternoon until midnight. Winds could gust to 50mph at times, so make sure to secure any loose objects outside or bring them in.

You’ll really need to bundle up starting with Sunday night, as temperatures will fall below freezing and gusty winds will make it feel like the 0s and 10s early on Monday morning. The winds relax on Monday, and it’ll be sunny, but with January-like cold.

At least it’ll stay dry through this frigid period, as the forecast is try until mid-week, when temperatures rebound to the 50s.