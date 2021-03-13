Another taste of winter on the way

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK — Saturday’s cooldown may have felt like a shock to the system, but this is just the beginning of a major cooldown.

On Sunday, winds will pick up out of the north and northwest, bringing Canadian air back to the Tri-State. A Wind Advisory is in effect throughout the area on Sunday afternoon until midnight. Winds could gust to 50mph at times, so make sure to secure any loose objects outside or bring them in.

You’ll really need to bundle up starting with Sunday night, as temperatures will fall below freezing and gusty winds will make it feel like the 0s and 10s early on Monday morning. The winds relax on Monday, and it’ll be sunny, but with January-like cold.

At least it’ll stay dry through this frigid period, as the forecast is try until mid-week, when temperatures rebound to the 50s.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Another taste of winter on the way

Vaccination progress and shot distribution continues

Broadway pop-up pops up in Times Square

New York City's vaccination timeline: When can you get a shot?

Cooler for the weekend

Netflix tests out a possible password-sharing crackdown

'COVID Diaries NYC': Filmmakers discuss documenting their lives during pandemic

Performer talks 'Dancers Come in All Shapes' movement

Saycon Sengbloh talks 'Delilah' series, new 'The Wonder Years' reboot

@PIXWeather on Twitter