NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mother Nature roasted New York City on Saturday as temperatures topped-out in the low and mid 90s across the region. Central Park clocked-in with an afternoon high of exactly 90 degrees, making it the first May 90-degree day since 2018 (May 26 – 91). In addition, it was the first 90-degree day of the year, and the first we have seen since Aug. 27 (93). As far as records are concerned, most towns missed breaking their daily record high by about 3 or 4 degrees, but Islip managed to tie their record of 90 originally set back in 1996. On a cooler note, parts of the south shore of Long Island and Connecticut were able to escape the heat, as highs only reached the 70s.

The heat will slowly subside as the evening progresses, but it will stay quite warm and humid. Temperatures will drop through the 80s and into the mid 70s. Skies will be mostly clear, however fog may form in some areas as we move into the nighttime hours.

Expect another sweltering day on Sunday. Temperatures are likely to flirt with 90 again and muggy conditions will stay in place. Fortunately, a round of showers and storms will move through late in the day and provide some relief. Once the wet weather moves through, cooler and drier air will settle into the region. Afternoon highs during the upcoming week will only be in the 70s.