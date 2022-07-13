It was another bright and hot day around the five boroughs om Wednesday as temperatures rose into the upper 80s and low 90s across much of the region.

Central Park checked-in with a high of 91 degrees, their second straight 90-degree day. LaGuardia (92) and Newark (96) also saw 90s for the second day in a row, and JFK saw its first of the month with a high of 91.

The main difference from the last few days, however, was that the air was noticeably drier. Tuesday’s cold front, which swept through the area, pushed out the mugginess that was sitting in place.

Look for the dry air to stay in place through the evening hours under partly cloudy skies. There is a slight chance of a shower in the Hudson Valley, but most locations should remain rain-free. Temperatures will fall through the 80s.

Expect another sunny and very warm day Thursday. Temperatures are likely to rise into the mid and upper 80s in most areas, and a handful of locations could touch 90 for the third straight day. If Central Park, LaGuardia, and/or Newark accomplish that, it would be an official heat wave (minimum three straight days of at least 90 degrees).

Relief will be hard to come by once again, but the humidity will remain low. A stray shower or thunderstorm could develop in some areas.