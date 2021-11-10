Another mild, sun-filled day Wednesday

November may be rolling along, but it’s feeling more like early October.

Temperatures topped out in the upper 60s in the city on Tuesday, while some spots ended up in the low to mid 70s. Wednesday will feature another pleasant day, and we may squeeze another good one on Thursday before a cold front brings in some rain on Friday.

A weak front passed through the region Wednesday morning, bringing some clouds and sprinkles early.

After a mostly cloudy start, skies should clear out by Wednesday afternoon, leaving us with a mostly sunny day. Temperatures will once again be well above average, with a high of 66 in the city and in the mid 60s for the suburbs.

Thursday starts out with a good deal of sun, but clouds will be in on the increase in the afternoon ahead of an approaching cold front. Expect highs to be around 60 degrees.

Heading into Thursday night a few showers may develop in the evening, but the potential of heavy downpours will develop overnight and continue to early Friday. The possibility of some thunderstorms cannot be ruled out along with the strong gusty winds. There are some indications that the rain will be quick to exit in the afternoon, but temperatures will start to cool down rather quickly after topping out in the upper 60s.

A chilly airmass will follow behind the storm system and possibly stick around through at least the middle part of next week.

On Saturday, temperatures will top out in the upper 50s, but it is going to feel worse as a gusty northerly wind persists. By Sunday, the temperature may not even get out of the 40s during the afternoon.

On Monday, a quick moving system cloud bring the chance of a few light rain showers. Temperatures will hold in the upper 40s. While it is early, it is conceivable that some spots well north and west could see a little mix as temperatures aloft will be much colder.