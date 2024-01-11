NEW YORK (PIX11) — The active weather pattern continues.

Residents across New Jersey cannot catch a break from the flooding rivers as another impressive storm is poised to bring more heavy rain.

Flood Watches have been issued for much of New Jersey, along with the Lower Hudson Valley and Connecticut. The good news is that it is a very fast system, so the impacts will not be as severe as the first storm earlier this week.

The winds will also pile up more water along the coast, causing more tidal flooding. Tides may run some 2 to 3 feet some cases causing moderate to major flooding on Saturday. Also, the rough surf will cause additional beach erosion along the south-facing shore of Long Island.

Skies will be partly cloudy through the night. A weak system will pass to the north, but it should dry for our region. Overnight lows will be in the mid-30s.

Clouds will be on the increase on Friday as the next storm approaches. The rain should hold off until the evening hours. It will quickly ramp up, with torrential downpours, and bring the threat of flash flooding. Fortunately, the rain will make a quick exit during the overnight hours.

Still, with the potential of 1 to 2 inches of rainfall in the forecast, the rivers will climb easily heading into the weekend.

While skies will clear out on Saturday, there will be a gusty wind in place. That wind will cause a great deal of coastal flooding during the morning high tide cycle. Temperatures will start out in the mid-50s early, but a cooler westerly wind will develop, causing the mercury to dip into the 40s during the day.

It becomes much colder with highs in the upper 30s on Sunday as the winds gust from the northwest. A reinforcing cold front brings down the temperature further on Monday, with highs in the lower 30s.

Another storm system may threaten the region Tuesday into Wednesday. The forecast models are having a hard time tackling the storm, but the chance of snow is on the table this far out.