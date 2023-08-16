NEW YORK (PIX11) — Much of Thursday looks to be a repeat of how Wednesday was. A frontal boundary off the coast added enough instability in the atmosphere to create a few isolated showers, generally to the north and west of the city.

Late on Thursday night into Friday morning, a cold front will bring some scattered showers and thunderstorms into the region. The good news is that the storms clear out, leaving us a delightful weekend coming up.

Any isolated storms that developed on Wednesday afternoon will dissipate early in the evening. The rest of the night will feature partly cloudy skies and some patchy fog for some. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70s.

Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds. A few isolated showers may flare up once again, similar to how Wednesday was. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

A few scattered showers may develop Thursday evening, but much of the activity should develop during the overnight hours. Some of the thunderstorms may linger into the Friday morning rush, making it a rough start to the day for commuters. The storms should clear out by the middle part of the day, and temperatures will climb into the mid-80s.

Saturday looks to be downright gorgeous as high pressure makes its way into the region. A pleasant northerly wind will keep highs at around 80 degrees under sunny skies. By Sunday, the high shifts offshore and a very warm southerly wind will bump temperatures up into the upper 80s.

By Monday, the humidity should come into play as temperatures top out at around 90 degrees. On Tuesday, a frontal boundary may bring a chance of storms and cause temperatures to back down into the lower 80s.