Another mild, sunny day on Tuesday

NEW YORK — High pressure will remain in control of the weather for the region Tuesday, keeping tranquil conditions over the area. We can expect mostly sunny skies Tuesday afternoon with a high temperature of 52 in the city, low 50s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a chance of showers late in the day as a warm front approaches the region from the west. Temperatures will remain above average with a high of 53 in the city, mid-50s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly sunny and unseasonably warm as high pressure slides offshore into the Atlantic. Temperatures will approach near record high levels with a high of 62 in the city, low 60s in the suburbs.

Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures that will remain in the low to mid-50s over much of the area.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with showers arriving late in the day as a storm system will approach the region from the west. The high will be 46 in the city, mid-40s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly sunny and noticeably cooler as high pressure will bring Canadian air into the region. The high temperature will be 41 in the city, low 40s in the suburbs.