NEW YORK — Mother Nature cooperated with the unofficial end of summer. Labor Day featured sunshine during most of the day with temperatures climbing into the 80s. We’ll see more of the same enjoyable weather on Tuesday.

An area of high pressure will stick around for one more day, but a cold front will approach bringing the chance of showers again later Wednesday. While not a lot of rain expected, the region is still recovering from the effects of Ida. For this reason, the threat of flash flooding is on the table starting Wednesday afternoon and it will continue into Thursday.

Tuesday will be a gorgeous day featuring a lot of sunshine throughout. High pressure remains in control, keeping things dry and pleasant. We can expect a high temperature of 81 in the city, and upper 70s to low 80s over the suburbs.

Wednesday starts out with partly sunny skies with temperatures climbing into the lower 80s. Clouds will increase in the afternoon as a cold front works its way toward the area.

There could be some scattered showers later in the day Wednesday. The rain itself should not cause the rivers across the region to rise significantly, but it will slow down the rate for the rivers to recede.

More showers and potential thunderstorms move through the region Thursday as the cold front passes slowly offshore in the afternoon.

While it is early, the weekend is shaping up be wonderful. Expect sunshine all the way from Friday through Sunday. Temperatures will hover in the upper 70s to lower 80s.