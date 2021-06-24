Another gorgeous day Thursday, but humidity returns by Friday

NEW YORK — Wednesday was a gem, and we will have another chance to appreciate the weather on Thursday with more sunshine and low humidity.

It starts to change on Friday as a frontal boundary offshore brings in the possibility of some showers and it will start to feel muggy once again.

Thursday will basically be a repeat performance of Wednesday. Expect a lot of sunshine all day long with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s. A frontal boundary offshore will creep closer to the coast late Thursday night. At the same time, a wave of low pressure will track along the boundary bringing the risk of some showers Friday morning.

Heading into the afternoon on Friday, the clouds should thin out, but it will start to feel more humid as temperatures climb toward 80 degrees.

Saturday will be a warm and muggy day. It should be dry, but there will be some high clouds filtering the sunshine for much of the day. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

By Sunday, the heat and humidity could bring the risk of an afternoon stray shower or thunderstorms. Temperatures will climb further in the upper 80s, but it may feel more like the lower 90s.

Heading into the next week, the warm and humid air mass will keep the risk an isolated thunderstorm on Monday and Tuesday. By Wednesday, a cold front will approach bringing a better chance of scattered storms.