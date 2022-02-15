Another day of bitter cold Tuesday, but a warm up is on the way

We’ll have to stay bundled up Tuesday, but we could see spring-like temps return again by Thursday.

High pressure will center itself over the region Tuesday before sliding offshore into the Atlantic later in the week. We can expect mostly sunny skies Tuesday afternoon with temperatures that will continue to be below average. The high will be 32 in the city, low 30s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and milder as winds will shift to the south. The high temperature will be 48 in the city, low 50s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly cloudy, windy and mild as air from the Gulf of Mexico with overspread the region. The high temperature will be 63 in the city, mid 60s in the suburbs.

Unfortunately, Thursday’s above-average temps won’t last very long, as things are supposed to feel chilly again by Friday evening.

Friday will be cloudy with rain and gusty winds as a cold front will work its way through the area. Temperatures will fall throughout the day into the 40s by afternoon and into the 30s by evening.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and breezy as high pressure will move into the region from the west. The high temperature will be 44 in the city, mid-40s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and pleasant as high pressure will dominate the weather for the area. The high temperature will be 39 in the city, upper 30s in the suburbs.