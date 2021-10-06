Another cool, cloudy day Wednesday with slight chance of rain

NEW YORK — A stationary front continues to influence weather over the region Wednesday, as winds will be onshore through the evening.

We can expect mostly cloudy skies Wednesday afternoon with a high temperature of 70 in the city and in the upper 60s for the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly sunny and slightly warmer as high pressure will begin to move closer to the area. The high temperature will be 75 in the city, mid-70s in the suburbs.

Friday will be partly cloudy and pleasant as high pressure will continue to dominate the weather for the region. The high temperature will be 77 in the city, mid-70s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly sunny and breezy with a slight chance of a scattered shower as an area of low pressure will pass just to the east of the area. The high temperature will be 68 in the city, mid-60s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly sunny and continued breezy with temperatures that will be near 70 degrees for much of the region.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a high of 71 in the city, low 70s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a scattered shower. The high will be 74 in the city, low 70s in the suburbs.