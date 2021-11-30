Another cold day Tuesday before slight warmup later in week

After a chilly start to the week on Monday, Tuesday will be another cold day, but temperatures will be on the climb from the middle to the latter part of the week as southwesterly winds develop. Unfortunately, the warmup will come with the risk of scattered showers.

Clouds will be on the increase early on Tuesday as another weak disturbance crosses through the region.

A few scattered snow showers will be possible for the third day in a row. Similar to the previous events, no accumulations will be expected. Temperatures will climb to around 40 degrees.

On Wednesday, expect partly sunny skies. Winds will shift more westerly and that will help bring temperatures up into the mid 40s.

Clouds will be on the increase late Wednesday night as a warm front crosses through the region. A few showers will develop as a result, and it may affect Thursday mornings commute. Once the showers taper off, and we may have sunny breaks during the day. Together with a good southwesterly wind, temperatures will warm up into the mid 50s.

Eventually the trailing cold front passes late Thursday night, bringing another round of showers. Temperatures will also drop heading into the weekend as a gusty northwesterly wind develops.

Friday will feature plenty of sunshine, but that brisk wind will bring temperatures down into the mid to upper 40s early in the day. Temperatures may end up trailing down into the lower 40s late in the day.

Through the weekend, temperatures will remain on the chilly side with highs in the low to mid 40s. There will be a shower risk on Saturday as a storm passes to the north.

All eyes are then at the beginning of next week as a potentially major storm could bring either rain, snow or both depending on the track. Details will come as the week progresses.