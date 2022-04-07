NEW YORK (PIX11) — A front will move through the region later Thursday, keeping unsettled weather over much of the area.

Folks can expect mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon with rain developing. There is a chance of thunderstorms toward the evening as the front passes through the region. The high temperature will be 55 in the city, in the mid-50s in the suburbs.

Friday will be partly sunny and milder as winds will shift to the southwest. There will be a chance of scattered showers as another weak front moves through the area. The high temperature will be 63 in the city, low 60s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be feature a mix of sun and clouds with a continuing risk of scattered showers as low pressure will pass to the north of the region. The high temperature will be 60 in the city, low 60s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and a bit cooler as northwest winds will briefly bring air from Canada back into the region. The high temperature will be 56 in the city, in the upper 50s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly sunny and milder as high pressure will dominate the weather for the area. The high temperature will be 65 in the city, the mid-60s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and noticeably milder as winds will shift to the southwest bringing air from the Gulf of Mexico into the region. The high temperature will be near 70 degrees in the city, the upper 60s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and continued mild as high pressure will continue to dominate the area. The high temperature will be 77 in the city, in the mid to upper 70s for much of the region.