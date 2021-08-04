NEW YORK — On Wednesday, a wave of low pressure will ride right along the frontal boundary bringing a chance of rain later in the day. The clouds will still be around on Thursday, but the sun will start to break through as the front starts to shift further east.

Much of Wednesday looks to be dry, but the clouds will hang on.

It will be a close call as a storm passes off-shore bringing some rain across the Jersey Shore and Long Island. Should the storm track closer to the coast, that will bring a better chance of rain further west into the city during the evening hours.

An easterly breeze will make it a rather cool day with highs only in the upper 70s.

Another wave of low pressure may pass through on Thursday. The forecast models indicate that it will track well off the coast leaving us with a dry day. The clouds may start to thin out in the afternoon the frontal boundary starts to drift eastward, and high pressure moves in. Highs will be around 80 degrees.

By Friday, the sun will be back in full force. Temperatures will respond nicely with highs climbing back into mid 80s, but it will also feel a bit more humid.

The warmth and humidity will be back by the weekend. While we are not expecting any extreme heat by any means, the humidity may make it feel like around 90 or so during the afternoon. Also, the risk of a late day thunderstorm cannot be ruled out as well.

This pattern of high humidity and afternoon thunderstorms will continue into Monday as temperatures climb to around 90 degrees.