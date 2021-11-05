At least one more chilly day Friday; Marathon Sunday looking good

We’ll see at least one more chilly day on Friday, despite an abundance of sunshine, before temperatures start to rise a bit Sunday and heading into next week.

Looking down the road, it is looking promising for Marathon Sunday. The forecast models are building a consensus on a storm system that will now likely track well offshore leaving us with a dry day for the runners and spectators.

Friday should be a sunny day and winds should be on the light side. Temperatures will top out in the low-to-mid 50s.

Saturday could feel like a rinse and repeat of Friday. It will be sunny with highs approaching the mid 50s.

Marathon Sunday will start out with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the lower 40s in the morning. During the day, skies will cloud up as the storm passes well offshore. Highs in the afternoon will be upper 50s.

Sunday will also be the end of Daylight Saving Time and we will gain an extra hour of sleep. Sunrise will be around 6:30am and the sun will set around 4:45pm.

The dry stretch continues into early next week, and it will be slightly warmer. Temperatures will return to the low to mid 60s through the early part of next week. The chance of showers may return during the latter part of the week as a frontal boundary approaches.