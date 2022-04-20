NEW YORK (PIX11) — The winds are calming down, however, that will allow temperatures to take another dip Wednesday night. Frost Advisories have been posted for the outlying suburbs where temperatures will drop into the 30s. The light winds and cold temperatures will cause frost to form as a result. Anyone with plants sensitive to the cold should be covered or brought indoors.

Skies will remain clear, and the winds will finally diminish for Wednesday night. Overnight lows will drop into the low to mid-40s in the city. Outlying suburbs where Frost Advisories are in effect will end up going down into the 30s.

A weakening cold front will make its way to the East Coast on Thursday. While clouds will be on the increase, most of the moisture associated with the front should dry up. That being said, the chance for a few sprinkles cannot be ruled out during the latter half of the day. Despite the cloud cover, temperatures will end up heading toward 60 degrees in the afternoon.

The sun will return for Friday and a westerly wind will develop. That should help bring temperatures up into the upper 60s, possibly hitting 70 degrees.

It looks to be a dry weekend with partly to mostly sunny skies. Winds will shift more to the north and that will briefly bring temperatures back down to around 60 degrees on Saturday. By Sunday, we should warm right back into the upper 60s as winds shift back to the south and southwest.