Wednesday was a chilly day as temperatures only hovered in the low to mid 50s during the day.

Heading into the weekend, temperatures will start to moderate to where they should be for this time of the year. By Saturday, we expect temperatures to be above normal, but we are not expecting a big warmup by any means.

Frost advisories have been posted for parts of the region once again Wednesday night. Unlike the previous night, there will be a bit of a breeze around, limiting overnight lows in those areas to be in the mid 30s. In the city, expect temperatures to trail back down into the lower 40s.

The rest of the week with feature generally sunny skies. Thursday will feature temperatures in the upper 50s, then into the lower 60s on Friday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Southwesterly winds will help bring temperatures further up into the upper 60s by Saturday.

Clouds will move in early on Sunday as an area of low pressure makes its way to our region from the south. Some rain could make its way to our region as early as the afternoon hours. There will be a easterly wind ahead of the approaching storm and cool temperatures back down into the lower 60s.

The risk of showers may persist into Monday, but the area of low pressure may weaken, and the rain threat will diminish. There may even be a few breaks sun by the afternoon. Daytime highs will be in the mid 60s.