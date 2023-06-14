NEW YORK (PIX11) — The back-and-forth weather pattern continues. Wednesday featured the second round this week of showers and storms in the afternoon and early evening hours.

We will then get another break in the action on Thursday, but another frontal boundary brings the next round of storms for the tri-state region on Friday. Aside from the on-and-off showers and storms, there will be concerns about the smokey conditions making a comeback late on Thursday and Friday.

Any storms that linger early on Wednesday evening will dissipate. The of the night will feature generally partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the lower 60s in the city.

High pressure moves in for Thursday. There will still be a fair amount of clouds, but it will be a dry and warm day. Afternoon highs will climb into the lower 80s, while some inland spots go into the mid-80s.

Hazy conditions may make their way into the region from the Western Canadian wildfires, and it may cause the air quality to become rather poor once again. The current thinking is that we will not see the terrible conditions that we saw during the previous week as the smoke will be coming from the wildfires of Western Canada, and it is higher aloft. That may limit the degradation of the air quality down here by the surface.

Friday looks to start out with the hazy conditions associated with the Canadian wildfires, but the next chance of storms will move in. Showers and thunderstorms will develop during the day, but it looks like they will dissipate during the late afternoon or early evening hours. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 70s.

It will be hard to see what the smoke does for the weekend; that being said, Saturday looks to be a little bit on the unsettled side. An upper-level low will stick around New England, keeping the risk of some showers in the forecast. Afternoon highs will back down into the upper 70s.

Barring any issues with the smoke, Father’s Day looks to be better. We should be dry, but a late-day shower cannot be totally ruled out. Afternoon highs will be back into the lower 80s.