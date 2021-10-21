Another warm, sunny day Thursday before things cool down again

Record-high temperatures were recorded Wednesday as an area of high pressure settled over the southeastern U.S., bringing a warm westerly wind to the tri-state area.

A high of 76 degrees was recorded in Islip on Long Island. The previously daily record was 74 degrees, set in 1984. Over in Newark, temperatures rose to 80 degrees, tying the previous daily record set in 1969. LaGuardia Airport topped out at 80 degrees as well, breaking its previous record of 79 degrees set back in 1984.

On Thursday, we are going to have a repeat of Wednesday. Temperatures will climb back into the mid 70s in the afternoon. For some spots, it may be a touch cooler as a sea breeze tries to develop.

A frontal boundary will cross through the region late Thursday night. That will bring a few clouds around on Friday. There may be a few light sprinkles around as well, but the bulk of the day should be dry. Winds will start to shift to the north, keeping temperatures at around 70 degrees.

The front will shift offshore, but an area of low pressure will develop along the boundary on Saturday. While most of the showers should remain offshore, it will bring clouds — especially for areas along the coast. It will be even cooler as temperatures possibly fail to reach 60 degrees during the day.

On Sunday, the sun will return, but the northerly winds will remain. That may allow temperatures to climb back toward 60 degrees.

A wave of low pressure will cross through the region late Sunday night and linger into Monday, bringing in some rain that may affect the morning commute. Highs will be in the upper 50s.