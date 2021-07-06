An evening of thunderstorms and possible floods leads to more heat Wednesday

NEW YORK — That heat came back on Tuesday as temperatures soared into the 90s for the 9th time this year.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for Staten Island and Brooklyn until 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Flights were also delayed out of JFK Airport (two hours on the ground, 30 minutes on arrivals), LaGuardia (two hours on the ground, 45 minutes on arrivals) and Newark (ground stop, 30 minutes on arrivals). Meanwhile, NJ Transit is experiencing 20-minute delays in and out of Penn Station in New York.

A Heat Advisory has been issued through Wednesday as it will feel like 95 degrees or more.

All that heat and humidity along with a frontal boundary brought in a stormy start to the evening. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued as a line of storms crossed through the region with winds capable of reaching 70 mph.

Any showers of thunderstorms should taper off Tuesday evening. The skies will clear out, but it will remain warm and humid through the night. Temperatures will only drop into the low to mid 70s in the city.

Wednesday starts out with hazy sunshine. Temperature will soar back into the lower 90s for the second day in a row in the afternoon. Add in the humidity, the heat index will climb into the upper 90s.

Late in the afternoon and evening, an isolated thunderstorm may flare up. Like Tuesday, these storms may produce damaging winds and large hail.

For the latter part of the week, we will have to monitor what Elsa will do to our region. As of Tuesday evening, The National Hurricane Center indicates that Elsa will pass to the south and east of the region as a tropical storm.

While the extent of the tropical storm force winds looks to be limited to the Jersey Shore and Eastern Long Island, we will still get a good amount of rain starting Thursday afternoon and the chance of rain will continue into Friday.

Temperatures will be a bit cooler on Thursday, with highs in the mid 80s. Due to very tropical humidity, it will still feel more like the lower 90s. By Friday, temperatures should cool down further to around 80 as it will be a cloudy day with heavy downpours.

Conditions should gradually improve through the weekend. Some showers may remain on Saturday, but the sun should break through with highs in the lower 80s. Sunday looks pleasant with sunny skies and highs in the lower 80s.