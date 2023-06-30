NEW YORK (PIX11) — Warm Summer conditions persisted for a third straight day as temperatures once again rose into the low and mid-80s in the five boroughs.

Central Park clocked in with an afternoon high of 84 degrees, which is the exact normal high for today’s date. A mix of sun and clouds filled the sky, but so did a lot of smoke and haze as air quality levels remained at unhealthy levels.

The haze is expected to stay in place for the evening hours, but some improvement is possible.

Temperatures will drop into the low and mid-70s in most areas, although cooler temperatures are likely in northwestern New Jersey and the Hudson Valley.

A decrease in cloud cover is expected as well.

Another warm and hazy day will be seen tomorrow.

Air quality levels are likely to improve a bit, but be sure to take it easy out there and avoid strenuous activity. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. Look for scattered showers on Sunday and Monday, along with brighter and hotter conditions on Independence Day.