NEW YORK (PIX11) — The week started on a gorgeous note, with sunny skies on Monday morning. In the afternoon, clouds filtered in associated with the area of low pressure meandering off the coast of New England.

Concerns of poor air quality are on the table as the northerly winds bring in smokey conditions associated with many wildfires that flared up in Quebec, Canada.

Skies will remain partly cloudy for a good portion of Monday night. Overnight temperatures will end up at around 60 degrees in the city.

Tuesday may start with mostly sunny skies, but there may be a good amount of haze from the wildfires. It may be thick enough that the smell may make its way to the ground.

An Air Quality Alert has been issued for New York State and Connecticut as the air may be unhealthy, especially for those sensitive to the pollutants. It is not out of the question that an alert may also be issued for New Jersey.

In the afternoon, a cold front will make its way toward the region and bring the threat of widely scattered showers or thunderstorms. Despite the storm threat, temperatures will reach around 80 degrees.

Wednesday looks to be a pleasant day as high-pressure moves in. Temperatures will back down a few degrees with highs in the upper 70s.

While a weak disturbance may bring the threat of showers around on either Thursday or Friday, the bulk of both days will be dry for most. Temperatures will hover in the mid-70s.