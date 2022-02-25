NEW YORK (PIX11) — The snow, rain and ice may be over with, but the cold blast is here to stay. While the city climbed to around 40 degrees, temperatures are taking a tumble Friday evening.

Anything that is wet will refreeze bringing concerns for black ice on untreated surfaces. On top of that, the winds will add insult to injury with wind chills dropping into the teens.

The good news is that the wind will help dry things out on Friday night, however any wet spots on area roadways could turn back to ice as temperatures drop below freezing. It will be a cold night with overnights lows diving down into the lower 20s, but winds of around 10 to 20 mph will make it feel more like the teens.

Saturday will feature sunny skies, but the northwesterly breeze will keep temperatures on the cold side.

Expect highs to only top out in the mid 30s during the day. With the winds, it will feel more like the 20s through much of the day.

The winds will finally diminish on Sunday and that will help temperatures moderate back into the lower 40s making it the pick of the weekend. Late in the day a clipper will pass to the north bringing in a cold front that could bring a flurry or a snow shower around.

As the front passes, colder air returns once again for the start of the new work week. Temperatures will only climb to around 30 degrees on Monday, but it will gradually recover back into the lower 40s before it drops back into the 30s for the latter part of the week. Aside from the temperature, it looks to be an uneventful period, with just a few weak systems passing by bringing in some clouds from time to time.