NEW YORK (PIX11) — The first full week of June brought plenty of sunshine, but this week features some storms, possibly dampening the weekend.

Monday night will feature a few clouds but will be comfortable with temperatures dropping into the mid-60s. Some of the outlying areas will end up in the lower 50s.

There will be a good deal of sunshine to start on Tuesday with temperatures topping out in the upper 70s. During the latter part of the day, clouds will be on the increase as a cold front arrives. Any showers and storms associated with the front will hold off until the evening.

Skies should partially clear out by the middle part of Wednesday, but it will be noticeably humid. Afternoon highs will be around 80.

Another storm system makes its way through the region on Thursday. Rain associated with the front could come down heavy as well and flash flooding cannot be ruled out. Despite the threat of heavy downpours, it will be a warm day with highs holding at around 80.

Things calm down by Friday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s.

Another storm system looks to make its way into the region on Saturday. Temperatures will be on the cool side with highs around 70.

Sunday looks to be the better half of the weekend with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s.